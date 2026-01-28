Waste Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $742 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $742 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $6.31 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.71 billion, or $6.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.2 billion.

Waste Management expects full-year revenue in the range of $26.43 billion to $26.63 billion.

