Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $369.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.3 million.

