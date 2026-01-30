Verizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.34 billion.…

The New York-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $36.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.17 billion, or $4.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $138.19 billion.

