Valero Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $3.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.22 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $30.37 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.35 billion, or $7.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $122.69 billion.

