V.F.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $300.8 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

