UPS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.79 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $24.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.01 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $89.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.