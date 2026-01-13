Unity Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.5 million…

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.41 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58 million, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $131.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNTY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.