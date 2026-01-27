UnitedHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $113.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.