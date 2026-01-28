United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $653 million.…

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $10.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $11.09 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.90 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.49 billion, or $38.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.1 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URI

