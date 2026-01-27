Union Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.85 billion.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.85 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.86 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $6.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.