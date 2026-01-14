Understanding the Different Senior Care Options

Senior living options aren’t one-size-fits-all, and you don’t want to be caught flat-footed in the event of an unexpected health…

Senior living options aren’t one-size-fits-all, and you don’t want to be caught flat-footed in the event of an unexpected health crisis. The time to start researching senior care facilities, experts recommend, is before you need one.

Read on to learn the types of senior living available, from independent living to memory care, and the differences among them.

Comparing Levels of Care in Senior Living: Types, Services and Costs

Senior living involves a range of care types, and some are designed for specific populations. Let’s break down some options.

Level of Care Who It’s For Setting Services Provided Cost Estimate Adult day services Adults needing daytime supervision and activities Community or day center Supervision, social activities, meals About $100 per eight-hour day Independent living Active older adults who need minimal assistance Private apartment Meals, housekeeping, transportation $3,000-$4,000 per month Respite care Adults who need temporary care while their caregiver receives a break Private home or facility Continuation of usual care by a respite caregiver $350 per day Home care Older adults who want to stay home and receive assistance Private home Personal care, homemaker support $34 per hour for a home health aide Continuing care retirement community Seniors planning for evolving care needs Campus with multiple care levels All levels of care, depending on the contract Varies based on the fee model Assisted living Adults who need minimal to moderate assistance Private apartment or room Personal care, medication reminders, meals, housekeeping $5,900 per month Board and care homes Adults who need minimal to moderate assistance and who prefer a small, residential-type care setting Residential home Personal care, medication reminders, meals, housekeeping $7,300 per month for a private room, $6,000 per month for a shared room Nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities Adults who need moderate to complete assistance as well as 24/7 supervision, skilled nursing, therapy or rehabilitation services Licensed facility Personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, medication administration, supervision $9,277 per month for a semi-private room, $10,646 for a private room Memory care Individuals with cognitive needs, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia Secured facility Cognition-focused activities and therapies $7,505 per month

Sources: Congressional Research Service, Genworth and CareScout’s 2024 Cost of Care survey, Jacqui Clark, CSA, CPRS

Adult Day Services

Adult day services, or adult day care, provide support and activities for adults during daytime hours. They are also an affordable respite option for caregivers.

Adult day care allows seniors to return home in the evenings, which is especially helpful for families balancing caregiving with work or other responsibilities, says Shari Ross, a senior living sales expert and consultant in the Los Angeles area. Ross is also the author of “Senior Living Made S.I.M.P.L.E.”

Who is it for?

Adult day services are for adults who need supervision, meals or help with basic tasks, such as dressing, bathing, moving or medication reminders.

What is the average cost?

The average cost is $100 per eight-hour day, though some programs offer a half-day, which averages about $75, says Jacqui Clark, a senior care consultant at Living Coastal Senior Resources in San Diego.

Depending on your state, some Medicaid programs, such as Medi-Cal in California, may help cover the cost, Clark adds.

What services are included?

— Supervision

— Social activities

— Assistance with personal care

— Meals and snacks

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Social engagement

— Caregiver respite

— Affordable option

Cons:

— Daytime only

— Limited medical and personal care

— Coverage varies by state Medicaid plan

Independent Living

Independent living is a type of senior living community that offers a maintenance-free lifestyle, community and specific amenities.

Who is it for?

Independent living is for adults who are generally independent but want fewer responsibilities and more access to socialization and activities.

“Independent living is best thought of as a lifestyle choice rather than a care setting,” Ross says.

What is the average cost?

The average cost of independent living is between $3,000 and $4,000.

“But this can be misleading because costs vary by location, building size, building age and amenities,” Clark says.

What services are included?

— Meals

— Housekeeping

— Maintenance

— Transportation

— Activities

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Active lifestyle support

— Activities

— No home maintenance or upkeep

Cons:

— No personal care is provided, so any needs must be arranged privately at your own expense

Respite Care

Respite care provides short-term support for older adults when a family caregiver needs a break or when additional help is needed after illness or hospitalization. It can be provided at home or in a senior living community, typically for a few days but can be up to several months, Ross says.

Not all senior living communities offer respite, and some have minimum or maximum stay requirements, so check your local communities for guidelines.

Who is it for?

Respite care is for both older adults (to receive support) and the caregivers themselves (to receive relief from caregiving).

What is the average cost?

Respite care ranges from $150 to $425 per day in a community setting. The hourly rates are comparable to when respite care is provided in the home, Ross says.

What services are included?

— Short-term supervision

— Personal care

— Medication reminders

— Nurse oversight on a case-by-case basis

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Caregiver relief

— Flexible length of stay

— Helps familiarize caregiver and older adult with potential long-term care and options

Cons:

— Costly out of pocket

— Not a permanent solution

— Limited availability

Home-Based Senior Care

Home-based senior care refers to the care an older adult receives while aging in place.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people I meet say they want to stay at home,” explains Howard S. Krooks, an elder law attorney with Cozen O’Connor who practices in Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. Krooks is also a past president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

In some cases, a senior may receive home-based care through informal caregiving from a friend or relative. However, not all seniors have adult children or other friends and relatives to help full-time with shopping, cleaning, driving and other activities of daily living. When they don’t, they need to enlist services provided by a home care agency or hire an eldercare aide.

Who is it for?

Home-based senior care is for older adults who prefer to remain in their home rather than moving to a senior living facility.

What is the average cost?

The median hourly cost of a home health aide is $34, according to Genworth and CareScout’s 2024 Cost of Care survey. At 44 hours per week, however, this can add up to $77,792 per year.

“Staying at home with care is the most expensive option,” Clark says. “It’s a big myth that it’s cheaper to stay at home with care.”

What services are included?

— Personal care

— Light housekeeping and meals

— Companionship and supervision

— Transportation and errands

— Medication reminders

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Ability to stay at home

— Flexible on an hourly basis

Cons:

— Expensive

— Limited socialization

— Often requires home safety and accessibility modifications, such as a shower grab bar

Continuing Care Retirement Communities

Continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), sometimes called life care communities, are “full-service” communities that include multiple levels of care on a single campus.

A resident can, for example, first move into an independent housing unit and then transition into assisted living when some daily activities become difficult. Later, when health deteriorates, there is skilled nursing care right next door.

Who is it for?

CCRCs are ideal for those who want to stay in the same community as their care needs change.

What is the average cost?

There are different fee models for CCRCs, so the cost can vary.

With an entrance-fee model, for instance, residents typically pay a significant upfront fee, which can range from $100,000 to $2 million, as well as a monthly fee that generally falls between $3,000 to $8,000, Ross says. About 25% to 80% of the upfront fee may be refundable when the resident leaves or passes away, but you’ll need to check the contract for details.

CCRCs with a monthly rental fee have a much smaller upfront fee, and rent ranges from $2,000 to $6,000, depending on the type and size of the unit.

What services are included?

— Personal care

— Social activities and amenities

— Access to higher levels of care within the community

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Aging in place

— Less moving and transfer trauma

— Predictable access to higher levels of care

Cons:

— Requires extensive financial planning and commitment

— Some high acuity needs may still require transfer out of the community

— Complex contracts

Assisted Living

Assisted living supports residents with their activities of daily living, such as grooming and eating.

Assisted living communities include common areas, such as dining rooms, a gym and community rooms, much like high-end apartment complexes or housing developments. Most offer three meals a day, 24-hour security and recreational events within the facility or to places like museums, the movies or other locations. Residents can even keep pets at some communities.

Who is it for?

Assisted living is for seniors who can’t live independently and who may have complex health conditions, but they don’t need round-the-clock skilled medical care. However, these communities may offer some on-site nursing, chronic disease support and care for Alzheimer’s disease, says Grace Ferri, chief marketing officer for United Hebrew, a campus of comprehensive senior services in Westchester County, New York.

What services are included?

— Meals

— Activities

— Maintenance

— Personal care

— Medication management

— Transportation to medical appointments or stores

What is the average cost?

The median monthly cost for assisted living is $5,900, according to Genworth and CareScout

Most communities use tiered pricing, so the monthly cost increases as care needs increase, Ross adds.

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Social environment

— Assistance with daily tasks

— No home maintenance

Cons:

— Cost increases as care needs rise

— Does not provide 24/7 skilled nursing

Board and Care Homes

Board and care homes are sometimes known as residential care facilities or group homes.

This option may be comparable to assisted living, but they house a smaller population. There are typically six residents per home, with two or three caregivers, Clark says.

Who is it for?

Board and care homes are for seniors who need assistance with daily activities and some health conditions.

Many of these homes are also tailored to care for residents who are bed-bound, approaching end-of-life or have otherwise challenging and complex care needs.

What is the average cost?

The average cost of a board and care home is about $7,300 per month for a private room, Clark says. A shared room is only $6,000, but Clark notes that these are in limited supply after the COVID-19 pandemic.

What services are included?

— 24/7 supervision in a small home

— Meals, laundry, housekeeping

— Assistance with personal care and medication reminders

— Skilled nursing and memory care, depending on the location

— Activities

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Socialization in a small group setting

— Quiet and homey environment

Cons:

— Limited space available

— Fewer amenities and activities than larger communities

Nursing Homes and Skilled Nursing

A skilled nursing facility, sometimes also known as a nursing home, provides state-licensed higher-level care, especially medical care that an assisted living community or lower level of care cannot deliver.

Who is it for?

This senior care option is for two different groups of residents:

— Those who need skilled nursing care for a short period, such as after surgery, and who are able to return home after they recover

— Those who need long-term care because their physical or mental health impairments require professional care and supervision

What is the average cost?

Nursing home care costs$9,277 on average per month for a semi-private room and $10,646 on average for a private room, reports Genworth and CareScout.

What services are included?

— Skilled nursing care, such as wound care, catheter care, ostomy care or intravenous infusions

— Rehabilitation services, such as physical, occupational and speech therapy

— Custodial or personal care, such as aid getting dressed or in and out of bed

— Frequent or daily medical management for chronic conditions

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Highest level of care available

— Appropriate for complex medical needs

Cons:

— Most institution-like setting

— Expensive

Memory Care

Memory care is a specialized type of long-term care. Some senior care facilities have memory care as a primary offering, while others integrate memory care units or wings within the facility.

Who is it for?

Memory care is for seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

What is the average cost?

The average cost of memory care is about $7,505 per month.

What services are included?

— Enhanced security measures, such as additional security guards or locks, to protect seniors who wander

— Activities and care designed to support seniors with memory loss. This may include memory-focused therapy, structured routines or sensory stimulation aimed at protecting cognitive function and reducing sundowning and agitation.

— Staff who receive additional training to care for seniors who have dementia

Key pros and cons

Pros:

— Highest level of care available

— Appropriate for complex medical needs

Cons:

— Most institution-like setting

— Expensive

How to Pay for Senior Living: Medicare, Medicaid and VA Benefits

While senior living can be pricey, you may have access to some financial support through major government programs. Some options include:

Medicare

Medicare can help pay for skilled nursing care for a short time after a qualifying inpatient hospital stay, but Medicare does not cover any custodial care or room and board for senior living. Medicare may cover some home health care.

Medicaid

Medicaid can help cover long-term care costs, including nursing home care and, in some states, assisted living or home-based services.

However, it is needs-based, with strict income and asset limits, and the rules vary by state, Ross says.

Veterans benefits

Aid and Attendance is the most relevant VA benefit for senior care, Ross says. This benefit is a monthly, tax-free pension supplement for eligible wartime veterans or surviving spouses who need daily help with mobility and tasks like bathing and dressing. It can be used to help cover costs for in-home care, assisted living, memory care or a nursing home.

Single veterans may qualify for up to $2,424 per month, married veterans up to $2,874 per month, and a surviving spouse up to $1,558 per month, according to the American Council on Aging.

How to Choose the Right Type of Senior Care

To choose the right type of senior care, start by asking questions such as:

— When can we visit the facility in person to take a tour?

— What level of eldercare and services do you provide?

— Do you offer any specialized medical equipment, such as Hoyer lifts?

— Do you offer any therapeutic recreation or rehabilitation programs, such as music therapy for dementia?

Ferri emphasizes starting the process as soon as possible, even before you or a loved one needs senior care.

“You might consider filling out some applications if facilities are in high demand,” she says. “Many have waitlists. Stay in touch with the admissions office to show your continued interest while you research your options.”

Update 01/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.