Understanding Maternity Hospital Packages and Costs

Pregnancy and childbirth should be the happiest time of a parent’s life. Unfortunately, the financial burden of giving birth can interrupt that joy.

“My husband lost his job during my second pregnancy. I did not apply for a gap exception (for insurance coverage) in time, so they would not reimburse my midwifery care,” says Carrie M., a mother of two. “I fought it as hard as I could with the help of an independent biller and took it all the way to the Texas Board of Insurance, but they would not pay.”

Other moms I spoke to also had experiences with surprise billing, and some had to pay in full for their entire maternity care when they were newly pregnant.

“My first birth included a surprise bill for an out of network surgery assistant — during an emergency C-section,” says Lauren Finney Harden, a mom of two. “We also had to prepay for both of my births.”

Why does giving birth cost so much, and how can you know exactly how much you’re in for?

“Many people having children are otherwise healthy and often have not had any serious health problems that would result in a lot of medical bills,” says Dr. Nora Becker, a primary care physician, health economist and assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School. “They’re often unpleasantly surprised because it’s their first major encounter with how health insurance works.”

These guidelines will help you estimate your maternity costs so you can plan ahead.

Breaking Down Maternity Hospital Packages

The overall average health care cost in the United States for pregnancy and childbirth is $20,416, which translates to $2,743 out-of-pocket expenses for patients enrolled in employer health insurance plans, according to a 2025 Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker report.

However, your actual cost may differ.

“People tend to assume costs are similar nationwide, when in fact prices vary widely by state and hospital, depending on local labor, facility and insurance costs,” says Chip Lupo, an analyst for WalletHub, which released a 2025 report on maternity costs across the U.S.

What does a maternity package include?

Certain services are generally included in maternity hospital packages, along with some potential extras.

In addition to your OB-GYN and other health care staff, maternity services usually cover:

— Prenatal checkups and screenings

— Labor and delivery, including the room, monitoring equipment and medical supplies

— Medications, such as pain medicine during labor

— Postpartum hospital care, including breastfeeding support

— Newborn hospital care, such as routine tests and screenings

Some hospitals provide additional complimentary amenities built into their fees, such as:

— Aromatherapy gown clip-ons

— Hydrotherapy tubs to labor in

— Self-administered nitrous oxide for pain relief

— In-room extras, such as towel warmers, refrigerator, toiletries and snacks

However, other services are often not included in maternity hospital packages and are billed separately. This might include triage visits if you are seen in what is officially deemed an obstetric triage emergency department. This is because the billing resembles that of an emergency department and is separate from the global fee that covers care on labor and delivery.

“One misconception is that the hospital bill covers all expenses,” Lupo says.

Other separate services that are billed separately may include:

— Anesthesiologists

— Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team

— All lab tests

“These involve different specialists and facility fees, and in some cases, the anesthesiologist or the NICU team may not be in your insurance network — when that happens, parents may get separate bills from each provider, even if the delivery took place at an in-network hospital,” Lupo says.

The 2022 No Surprises Act, however, should prevent you from having to pay any out-of-network rates if you deliver at an in-network facility.

“This means new parents are far less likely to get hit with large surprise bills after delivery, even if complications require extra specialists or a NICU stay,” Lupo says.

Some maternity hospital packages combine routine services into one “global” bill, while other hospitals bill each service separately.

Global billing is simpler to understand. However, patients are often required to pay the full cost of their prenatal, labor, delivery and postpartum care early in their pregnancy.

This can make changing providers difficult later. If fewer services are needed, such as in the case of miscarriage or delivering a few weeks early, you have to make sure you’re refunded.

Comparing Delivery Options: Vaginal Delivery vs. C-Section Cost

Not surprisingly, uncomplicated vaginal deliveries are often the “cheapest” type of birth.

Delivering at a birthing center with a midwife is cheaper than at a hospital — as long as your insurance covers it — because birthing centers have:

— Limited pain medication

— No epidurals

— No labor induction

— No continuous fetal monitoring

— A shorter stay

At a hospital, if you have a planned or emergency C-section instead of a vaginal delivery, your costs will increase.

About one-third of deliveries in the U.S. are C-sections, so there’s a good chance you could end up with this higher cost.

Why do costs differ between vaginal and C-section deliveries?

Unlike a typical vaginal delivery, a C-section is major surgery and therefore includes:

— An operating room, surgical and medical supplies

— Additional surgical staff

— Anesthesia

— A longer hospital stay for recovery

How much more expensive is a C-section than a vaginal delivery?

According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, the average cost of vaginal delivery vs. c-section is:

Type of Delivery Average Cost With Insurance Vaginal delivery $15,712 $2,563 C-section $28,998 $3,071

How Does Insurance Impact What You Pay?

Having insurance reduces your maternity expenses to a few thousand from tens of thousands when you use in-network providers and facilities.

“The reason for this huge difference is that insurance companies negotiate lower rates with hospitals, and they cover most of the costs after deductibles and copays are applied,” Lupo says. “Without insurance, families are billed the hospital’s full ‘list price,’ which can be several times higher.”

Types of insurance plans

How much you’ll pay depends on what type of insurance plan you have, and the cost of your premium (how much you pay monthly for insurance).

“One common misconception is that insurance covers all maternity costs,” Lupo says. “The reality is most plans still require patients to pay deductibles, copays and coinsurance, which can add up to thousands of dollars.”

What to Expect to Pay Description Deductible This is the amount you have to pay before your insurance kicks in. It may be as low as a few hundred dollars, but high deductible plans could be up to $5,000-10,000. Copay This is how much you pay per visit or service. Coinsurance This is how much you split with the insurance company after the deductible is met. For example, insurance might pay 70%, and you pay 30%. Out-of-pocket maximum Most insurance plans have a final cap on total expenses you’ll pay for the year.

According to the Affordable Care Act, most insurance plans are required to cover prenatal visits and screenings as “preventative care,” which means they are covered at 100% and do not apply to the deductible.

Additionally, according to the ACA, pregnancy is no longer a preexisting condition, so you can get insurance after you become pregnant.

“Ultimately, the best protection against sky-high child delivery bills is comprehensive coverage, ideally in states that combine affordable premiums with high-quality maternal care,” Lupo says.

Low-income insurance options

If you don’t have insurance, look into whether you qualify for Medicaid, an insurance program run by your state.

“If a patient is enrolled with Medicaid, they can count on getting no bill, or if they get a bill, a very small one,” Becker says.

However, a misconception is that Medicaid covers all pregnancy expenses.

“Eligibility and coverage limits differ by state, which can leave gaps in care or unexpected bills depending on where you live,” Lupo says.

Call your state’s local Medicaid office to find out if you qualify. If you don’t, there may be other options, such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which may cover pregnancy if you earn too much for Medicaid but can’t afford private insurance.

“Hospitals are required to have a financial assistance policy in place for low-income patients, so it is worthwhile for every patient to check that policy to see if they may qualify,” Becker says.

Medicaid currently covers 41% of all births in the United States, though that number can be much higher depending on the state. It’s important to note that how much you will be expected to pay if you’re using Medicaid will likely increase in the coming years, as recent cuts to this program mean many states are slashing coverage.

Navigating Financial Planning for Childbirth

If you don’t normally have many medical expenses, even a few thousand dollars in out-of-pocket health care costs may require some pre-planning.

“It’s important to consider a wide range of potential costs,” says Angelena Mascilli, head of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Banking. “By planning ahead, you can better anticipate and budget for both expected and unexpected expenses. It’s wise to build a buffer into your budget for unforeseen expenses such as additional testing, extra hospital days or specialized care for your newborn.”

By being proactive about saving money, you’ll be prepared by the time you give birth.

Your checklist of expenses may include:

— Insurance cost-sharing

— Estimated prenatal and hospital costs

— Services not covered

And possibly:

— High-risk pregnancy monitoring

— C-section

— NICU stay

In addition, start a flexible spending account (FSA) through your employer, which allows you to put aside pre-tax money for medical expenses.

If you need planning assistance, consider a financial advisor to help you, or see if your community offers local resources that provide guidance.

How to Evaluate and Choose the Right Maternity Package

The best maternity hospital package for you depends on what facility and doctor you choose, what type of pregnancy you expect to have, as well as which insurance plan is right for you.

Before deciding, ask the hospital billing department:

1. Are the hospital and my doctor in-network?

2. What’s the estimated vaginal delivery vs C-section cost?

3. What’s included in the maternity package?

4. Are anesthesia and newborn care billed separately?

5. Will my insurance cover a NICU stay or other specialized care if needed?

6. Are there any other common surprise charges?

Bottom Line

Although your focus is probably on your pregnancy right now (as it should be), it’s a good idea to get your financial ducks in a row before you give birth so you’ll be able to enjoy your bundle of joy without the hassle of unexpected hospital bills.

“Preparing for a child already comes with plenty of uncertainty,” Mascilli says. “While it may seem unusual to approach ‘planning for childbirth’ as a financial matter, doing so can help provide valuable peace of mind during this significant life change.”

