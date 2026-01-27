UMB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $215.4 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $2.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $729.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $678.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $702.4 million, or $9.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.