Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Broadwater Academy 26
Blue Ridge Christian 71, Redeemer Classical 38
Catholic 79, Cape Henry Collegiate 47
Deep Creek 78, Great Bridge 48
Denbigh Baptist 78, Gateway Christian 14
First Colonial 56, Ocean Lakes 35
Frank Cox 58, Bayside 42
Green Run 55, Kellam 49
Hampton Christian 62, StoneBridge School 52
Indian River 88, Lakeland 52
Kecoughtan 52, Bethel 39
King’s Fork High School 76, Hickory 35
Landstown 84, Tallwood 34
Nansemond River 67, Grassfield 50
Norfolk Academy 63, Hampton Roads 30
Oscar Smith 66, Western Branch 57
Princess Anne 63, Kempsville 51
Summit Christian Academy 70, Sweethaven Christian Academy 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Goochland, ppd.
Brooke Point vs. Stafford, ppd.
Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, ppd.
Colonial Heights vs. Petersburg, ppd.
Culpeper vs. Caroline, ppd.
Deep Run vs. John Marshall, ppd.
Denbigh vs. Heritage (Newport News), ppd.
Dinwiddie vs. Matoaca, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Giles, ppd.
Graham vs. Marion, ppd.
Hanover vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
King George vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. Franklin County, ppd.
Massaponax vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Nelson County vs. Dan River, ppd.
Patrick Henry (Ashland) vs. Armstrong, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.
Radford vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Rappahannock vs. Essex, ppd.
Rustburg vs. Brookville, ppd.
