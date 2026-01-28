Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Broadwater Academy 26 Blue Ridge Christian 71, Redeemer Classical 38 Catholic 79, Cape…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Broadwater Academy 26

Blue Ridge Christian 71, Redeemer Classical 38

Catholic 79, Cape Henry Collegiate 47

Deep Creek 78, Great Bridge 48

Denbigh Baptist 78, Gateway Christian 14

First Colonial 56, Ocean Lakes 35

Frank Cox 58, Bayside 42

Green Run 55, Kellam 49

Hampton Christian 62, StoneBridge School 52

Indian River 88, Lakeland 52

Kecoughtan 52, Bethel 39

King’s Fork High School 76, Hickory 35

Landstown 84, Tallwood 34

Nansemond River 67, Grassfield 50

Norfolk Academy 63, Hampton Roads 30

Oscar Smith 66, Western Branch 57

Princess Anne 63, Kempsville 51

Summit Christian Academy 70, Sweethaven Christian Academy 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Goochland, ppd.

Brooke Point vs. Stafford, ppd.

Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, ppd.

Colonial Heights vs. Petersburg, ppd.

Culpeper vs. Caroline, ppd.

Deep Run vs. John Marshall, ppd.

Denbigh vs. Heritage (Newport News), ppd.

Dinwiddie vs. Matoaca, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Giles, ppd.

Graham vs. Marion, ppd.

Hanover vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

King George vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. Franklin County, ppd.

Massaponax vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Nelson County vs. Dan River, ppd.

Patrick Henry (Ashland) vs. Armstrong, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.

Radford vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Rappahannock vs. Essex, ppd.

Rustburg vs. Brookville, ppd.

