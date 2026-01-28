Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 50, Chincoteague 9 Atlantic Shores Christian 29, Broadwater Academy 17 Bayside 29, Frank Cox 25 Catholic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 50, Chincoteague 9

Atlantic Shores Christian 29, Broadwater Academy 17

Bayside 29, Frank Cox 25

Catholic 96, Cape Henry Collegiate 26

Deep Creek 72, Great Bridge 41

Denbigh Baptist 46, Gateway Christian 18

Grassfield 42, Nansemond River 38

Green Run 55, Kellam 49

Hampton Christian 62, StoneBridge School 52

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 34, Frederick Force, Md. 18

Kecoughtan 46, Bethel 28

King’s Fork High School 95, Hickory 20

Lakeland 67, Indian River 62

Landstown 86, Tallwood 34

Norfolk Collegiate 47, Peninsula Catholic 14

Portsmouth Christian 59, Greenbrier Christian 47

Princess Anne 80, Kempsville 25

Western Branch 68, Oscar Smith 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Patrick Henry (Ashland), ppd.

Atlee vs. Henrico, ppd.

Brooke Point vs. Stafford, ppd.

Brookville vs. Rustburg, ppd.

Caroline vs. Culpeper, ppd.

Clover Hill vs. Monacan, ppd.

Dan River vs. Nelson County, ppd.

Essex vs. Rappahannock, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Giles, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Goochland vs. Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, ppd.

Graham vs. Marion, ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Highland Springs vs. Hanover, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.

James Monroe vs. King George, ppd.

James River-Buchanan vs. Radford, ppd.

John Marshall vs. Deep Run, ppd.

Lloyd C. Bird vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.

Manchester vs. Midlothian, ppd.

North Stafford vs. Massaponax, ppd.

Petersburg vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

Powhatan vs. Cosby, ppd.

RHSA vs. Huguenot, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Colonial Forge, ppd.

Smithfield vs. New Kent, ppd.

