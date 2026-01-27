Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57.9 million. The…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57.9 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $283.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $207.1 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $224.1 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $810.8 million.

