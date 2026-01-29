Trane Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $591.3 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $591.3 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.92 billion, or $12.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.32 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.65 to $14.85 per share.

