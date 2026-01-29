Thermo Fisher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.96 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $5.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.43 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $12.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.7 billion, or $17.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.56 billion.

