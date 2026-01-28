Textron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $235 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $921 million, or $5.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.8 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

