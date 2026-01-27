Texas Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.16 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.16 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5 billion, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.32 billion to $4.68 billion.

