Tetra: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $105 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.
The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.04 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 33 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
Tetra expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.3 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.