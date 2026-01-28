Tetra: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $105 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported net income of $105 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Tetra expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.