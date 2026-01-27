Sysco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $389 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $389 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $20.76 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYY

