Synchrony: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $751 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.76 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.55 billion, or $9.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.5 million.

