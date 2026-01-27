Stock Yards: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.6…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.6 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $146.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.2 million, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $397.6 million.

