STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported a loss of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

The Geneva-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.8 billion.

