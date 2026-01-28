Stifel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $264.4 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $264.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of $2.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.63 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.56 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $683.8 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.