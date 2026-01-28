Stellar Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.1 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.1 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $149.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.9 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.9 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $423.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STEL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.