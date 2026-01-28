Southwest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $323 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $323 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Southwest expects its per-share earnings to be 45 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4 per share.

