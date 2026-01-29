Southside Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported net income of $21 million…

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported net income of $21 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.2 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $246.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBSI

