SL Green: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Newyork, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $86.2 million, or $1.13 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.10 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $104.6 million, or $1.49 per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Newyork, New York, posted revenue of $276.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $159.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $437.7 million. Revenue was reported as $601.5 million.

