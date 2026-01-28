Shore Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.9 million…

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $88.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.5 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $225.1 million.

