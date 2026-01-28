ServiceNow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $401…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $401 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.75 billion, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.28 billion.

