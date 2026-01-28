SEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $172.5…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $172.5 million.

The Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $607.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $595.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $715.3 million, or $5.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.3 billion.

