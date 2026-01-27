Seagate: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $593 million.…

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.20 to $3.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STX

