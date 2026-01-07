Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.

