Royal Caribbean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $754 million. The…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $754 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for amortization costs, were $2.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.26 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.27 billion, or $15.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.18 to $3.28.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.70 to $18.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.