Roper Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $428.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.14 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.54 billion, or $14.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.95 to $5.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.30 to $21.55 per share.

