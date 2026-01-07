Live Radio
Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 7, 2026, 4:24 PM

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL

