Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121,000 in…

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.