Renasant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $78.9 million.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $398.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.3 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $985.8 million.

