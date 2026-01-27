QCR Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.7 million.…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.7 million.

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $166.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.2 million, or $7.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $369.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QCRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QCRH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.