Pure Cycle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 7, 2026, 4:08 PM

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Watkins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The water and wastewater services company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCYO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCYO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

