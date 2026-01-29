PulteGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $501.6 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $501.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $2.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.22 billion, or $11.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.31 billion.

