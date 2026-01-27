Provident Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83.4 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $353.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $225.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $291.2 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $870.4 million.

