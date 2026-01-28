Prosperity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $139.9 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $139.9 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $429.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $317.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $542.8 million, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.