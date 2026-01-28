Progressive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.95 billion.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $5.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $4.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.44 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $22.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.49 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.31 billion, or $19.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $86.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.