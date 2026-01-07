PriceSmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.29.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSMT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.