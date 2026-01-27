PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $300 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $300 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.58 billion, or $6.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.88 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.