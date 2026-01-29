GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported a…

GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported a loss of $155.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gangnam-Gu seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $11.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $463.2 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.64 billion.

