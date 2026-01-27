Ponce Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.1 million…

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bronx, New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $31.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.7 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $109.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.