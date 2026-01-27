Polaris Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $303.6 million in…

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $303.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $5.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $465.5 million, or $8.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.15 billion.

Polaris Inc expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

